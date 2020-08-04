New Israeli Aggression on Quneitra

Islam Times - Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile targets late Monday over the capital city of Damascus following Israeli airstrikes, official SANA news agency reported.

The agency quoted a military source as saying that Israeli helicopters attacked several posts in Quneitra.“At around 10:40 p.m., the Israeli enemy helicopters launched several missiles on some military points on the frontiers towards Quneitra, causing material damage in the area,” SANA quoted the military source as saying.Israeli occupation army confirmed the attack on its Twitter account. It claimed it was in response to an attack the night earlier, when militants allegedly attempted to plant an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the security fence between Syria and the occupied territories in Golan.