0
Tuesday 4 August 2020 - 04:15

New Israeli Aggression on Quneitra

Story Code : 878181
New Israeli Aggression on Quneitra
The agency quoted a military source as saying that Israeli helicopters attacked several posts in Quneitra.

“At around 10:40 p.m., the Israeli enemy helicopters launched several missiles on some military points on the frontiers towards Quneitra, causing material damage in the area,” SANA quoted the military source as saying.

Israeli occupation army confirmed the attack on its Twitter account. It claimed it was in response to an attack the night earlier, when militants allegedly attempted to plant an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near the security fence between Syria and the occupied territories in Golan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
PMU Official: US Only Concerned about Looting Iraqi Oil, Never Thinks about Nation
1 August 2020
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Yemen Ceasefire 2000 Times
1 August 2020
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
New Rules of Engagement: Killing One Hezbollah Fighter Paralyzes Entire ‘Israel’
1 August 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘US Dream to Achieve Its Sanction Goals Never to Come True’
31 July 2020