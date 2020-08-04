Jamshid Sharmahd's First Confession after His Arrest

Islam Times - Jamshid Sharmahd's first confession following his arrest was released.

The following is the full text of the confession, as well as the narration of the program, done by the IRIB.On August 2, 2020, Iran's Intelligence Ministry arrested the ringleader of the terrorist group of Tondar, Jamshid Sharmahd, who was conducting armed and sabotage operations in Iran.My name is Jamshid Sharmahd born in 1955.Ringleader of Tondar (Thunder) group, spokesman for Kingdom Assembly of Iran... These are the names used for calling this person."Kingdom Assembly of Iran's publicity and educational programs…. that I am in charge of part of it."He also launched a radio channel named Tondar in Los Angeles, the United States."Pilot part [program] of Tondar Radio"And from there, he was organizing and cooperating terrorist operations inside Iran.Jamshid Sharmahd masterminded and conducted bombing in Shiraz Seyyed-ol-Shohada Hosseiniyeh (Mosque) in 2008 which killed 14 Iranians and wounded 215 others who were participating in a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussein."Did we ever reject blast in Shiraz?"Carrying out the explosion in Sivand Dam in Shiraz (southern Iran), exploding cyanide bombs at Tehran Book Fair and blowing up bombs at Imam Khomeini shrine during a public ceremony are among terrorist operations performed by this group which was; of course, laid dormant thanks to timely action taken by [Iranian] security forces.He, also, like other anti-Revolution terrorists were present in US-funded satellite channels with mostly monarchist affiliations, and from there, he planned to carry out sabotage and fanning the flames of unrest in Iran."You know where the FBI's office is? This very federal building where we're presently in.""Before exploding the bomb, he called me, they were in a good situation and needed explosives. I gave the explosives to them."Jamshid Sharmahd, in these channels, in very vivid terms talks about his bombing plans in Iran and armed combat war with the Islamic Republic."War with this Islamic Republic cannot only be a war of rhetoric, we're preparing these grounds for uprooting this regime, it's no kidding...this means it includes killing, beating..."This person, in fact, was fighting with Islam."It is clear that we're anti-Islam, we've come to annihilate Islam, we want to annihilate this Islamic authority."Now, he was arrested by [Iranian] security forces in an operation.