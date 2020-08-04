0
Tuesday 4 August 2020 - 11:08

Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country

Story Code : 878303
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
In June, Spain's Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos's involvement with a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia after Switzerland's La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah.

Through his lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco, Juan Carlos, who is 82, has declined to comment on the allegations.

Sanchez-Junco said in a brief statement on Monday that the former king had asked him to make clear that even though he will be outside Spain he intends to be available to cooperate with the investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether Juan Carlos was still in Spain, but El Mundo newspaper reported that Juan Carlos had already left the country.

"I am informing you of my considered decision to move, during this period, out of Spain," Juan Carlos said in a letter to his son King Felipe published on the royal family's website on Monday.

The former king said he made the decision against the backdrop of "public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life," adding that he wanted to ensure he does not make his son's role difficult.

"My legacy and my own dignity demand that it should be so," he said without specifying which country he will be moving to. 

King Felipe thanked Juan Carlos for his decision, underlining "the historic importance that his father's reign represents" for democracy in Spain.
Related Stories
Saudi Arabia’s Geopolitical Strike on Turkey: Could It Work?
Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf on Thursday visited the Greek part of Cyprus for the first time in the history of the two sides’ relations. At a press ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
UAE to Turkey: Stop Meddling in Arab Affairs over Libya
1 August 2020