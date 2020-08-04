0
Tuesday 4 August 2020 - 11:15

Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Sentop slammed the US for broadening its cruel sanctions against Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are opposed to these sanctions and have made it clear in all international organizations,” Sentop said.

He also hailed the cultural commonalities and humanitarian interaction between the people of Turkey and Iran, calling for the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields.

Qalibaf, for his part, said the Iranian Parliament is resolved to form a friendship group with Turkey immediately and promote cooperation with the neighboring country in all fields.

He also emphasized the necessity of boosting Iran-Turkey trade ties in compliance with the health protocols in order to prevent more economic losses incurred by the business people of the two countries.
