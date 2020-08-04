0
Tuesday 4 August 2020 - 12:11

Iran Marks Islamic Human Rights Day

Story Code : 878318
Iran Marks Islamic Human Rights Day
Delineating the Islamic human rights and its criteria, Hossein Mousavifar, the head of the International Law and Human Rights Department of the Judiciary Research Institute, told Mehr News, "Basically, the Islamic human rights holds a different view toward humanity than the modern human rights, which is called western human rights.”

“Such diversity emanates from the fundamental difference of the origins of these two views.”

"The Islamic human rights arise from the religious point of view and a situation that is called transcendental; the transcendental view means the view of man towards 'us', the human being, in the direction of their growth, honor and credibility in the path of religion,” he elaborated.

But on the other hand, he noted, “Western human rights are merely humanistic and all its outcomes come in the same direction and toward 'self'.”

Mousavifar added that spiritual growth and promotion have no place in the essence of Western human rights.

“This is the main difference between Western human rights and Islamic human rights.”

Islamic Human Rights Day coincides with the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Islamic Human Rights.
