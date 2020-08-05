Hezbollah Offers Condolences to the Lebanese over Beirut Port Tragedy

Islam Times - Hezbollah offered its condolences to the Lebanese for their loss in the Beirut Port tragedy and issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most MercifulWe extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the honorable Lebanese people and the families of the martyrs and the wounded over this grave national tragedy that has afflicted Lebanon and its people at a time when our dear country is going through difficult circumstances.This painful tragedy and the unprecedented devastation and the dangerous consequences it left on the human, health, social, and economic levels require solidarity, unity, and joint action from all Lebanese. All political forces and all national actors should unite to overcome the effects of this cruel ordeal and to stand again with determination and will to confront new and emerging challenges.On this sad occasion, we salute all medical and nursing staff, humanitarian relief organizations, civil defense personnel, and brave doctors for their great efforts in the rescue operations and for providing first aid assistance. We put all our capabilities in the service of our honorable people and dear citizens where needed.We ask God Almighty to grant mercy and forgiveness to the martyrs and their families. We also ask God Almighty to grant the wounded a speedy recovery, our dear people patience and steadfastness and for our country to succeed in overcoming difficulties and tribulations.