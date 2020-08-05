0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 01:17

Hezbollah Offers Condolences to the Lebanese over Beirut Port Tragedy

Story Code : 878410
Hezbollah Offers Condolences to the Lebanese over Beirut Port Tragedy
In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the honorable Lebanese people and the families of the martyrs and the wounded over this grave national tragedy that has afflicted Lebanon and its people at a time when our dear country is going through difficult circumstances.

This painful tragedy and the unprecedented devastation and the dangerous consequences it left on the human, health, social, and economic levels require solidarity, unity, and joint action from all Lebanese. All political forces and all national actors should unite to overcome the effects of this cruel ordeal and to stand again with determination and will to confront new and emerging challenges.

On this sad occasion, we salute all medical and nursing staff, humanitarian relief organizations, civil defense personnel, and brave doctors for their great efforts in the rescue operations and for providing first aid assistance. We put all our capabilities in the service of our honorable people and dear citizens where needed.

We ask God Almighty to grant mercy and forgiveness to the martyrs and their families. We also ask God Almighty to grant the wounded a speedy recovery, our dear people patience and steadfastness and for our country to succeed in overcoming difficulties and tribulations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020