0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 01:39

Stay Strong, Lebanon: Zarif

Story Code : 878415
Stay Strong, Lebanon: Zarif
In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon."

"As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary," he added.

"Stay strong, Lebanon," Zarif said.



A massive explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon, with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city and is believed to caused hundreds of casualties.

The blast appeared to have followed a fire that had broken out in the city's port area, based on a video from the scene. The cause of the blast was immediately unknown. The force of the blast shook buildings, which were then hit again by the shock wave that blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying.

Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh said there were dead and wounded, but did not have an exact figure, just saying there were hundreds dead or wounded.

Beirut's governor Marwan Abboud called it a "national catastrophe" and the prime minister declared a day of mourning.
Related Stories
Iran FM Zarif to visit Lebanon amid Tel Aviv-Beirut tensions
Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit Lebanon amid growing tensions between Beirut and Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020