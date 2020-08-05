0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 01:42

Anti-US Protest Rallies in Syria End in Clashes with Kurdish Militants

Story Code : 878416
Anti-US Protest Rallies in Syria End in Clashes with Kurdish Militants
Syria’s official news agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday that residents of the village of al-Hawa’ej in the Eastern parts of Deir Ezzur held protest rallies against the US forces’ deployment.

The protest rallies were held after a leader of al-Akidat tribe was killed by unknown assailants on Sunday.

The rallies led to clashes with the Kurdish militants and injuring of 3 villagers.

Also, on Monday night, residents of the village of Zabyan in Northern Deir Ezzur held anti-SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) rallies. They blocked the road to prevent moves by the SDF militants.

Northeastern and Eastern Syria have been the scene of anti-US and anti-SDF rallies in the past two years.

In June, Syrians staged a protest in Northeastern Hasaka province to condemn the presence of the SDF, a US-backed anti-Damascus alliance of mainly Kurdish militants.

The demonstration took place near the town of al-Shaddadah, South of Hasaka.  

The Arabic service of Russia's Sputnik news agency reported that the demonstrators were residents of "al-Bajdali, al-Hariri and Al-Hana al-Sharqiyah villages from the al-Muhasen/al-Jabbour tribe in the al-Shaddadi countryside".

The protesters tried to reach Shaddadi, but the Kurdish forces, known as Asayish, blocked their way, according to the report.

They were angry about the killing of a young man and the wounding of several others by the SDF militants. 

The demonstrators also called for the withdrawal of the US forces from the area and the return of the Syrian army.
Related Stories
Anti-Racism Movement in View of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Letter to Western Youth
Islam Times - Uprisings decrying racism and injustices perpetrated and perpetuated by police have erupted ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
‘Israeli’ Warplanes Bomb Gaza
3 August 2020
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
Several Killed or Injured As Gunmen Storm Prison in Afghanistan
3 August 2020
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
Iran-China Coop. Threat to US, Zionist Regime
By: Mohsen Ahadi
3 August 2020
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
Key Trump Impeachment Witness Says Coming Forward ‘Ended My Career’
2 August 2020
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
‘Israel’ Pleading Hezbollah to Not Open Fire: Maariv
2 August 2020
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of
NDS of Afghanistan Announces Killing of 'ISIL Butcher'
2 August 2020
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
Zarif Urges US, Europe to Cease Harboring Terrorists
2 August 2020