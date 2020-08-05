0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 19:24

Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes

Member of the Silwan Lands Defense Committee, Khaled Abu Tayeh, said that Iyad Abu Sbeih’s family resorted to demolishing their one-story house in order to avoid paying a demolition fee to the occupation forces, Wafa news agency reported.

He added that another house belonging to Issa Illan Oweisat, located in Jabal Al-Mukabber, was also issued demolition orders.

Israeli forces ordered the demolition of the houses under the context that they were built without the impossible to obtain building permits.

A restrictive planning regime applied by Israeli regime makes it almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits in Area C, in which East Jerusalem al-Quds is based, impeding the development of adequate housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops confiscated 200 dunams (49 acres) of Palestinian farmlands from the Kisan village east of Bethlehem, in addition to issuing an order for demolishing a barn.

The Deputy-Mayor of Kisan village, Ahmad Ghazal, stated that a large military force invaded the At-Tina area, south of the village, and notified local families that they are not allowed to enter their lands because they have been confiscated by the soldiers for military purposes.

He added that the Israeli soldiers also issued an order for the demolition of a barn, owned by Hussein Abdullah ‘Obeyyat, and informed him he has only 24 hours to level the property and leave the land or face arrest in addition to high fines and other penalties, including possible imprisonment.
