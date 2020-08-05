0
Wednesday 5 August 2020 - 19:46

Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion

Story Code : 878619
While expressing his sympathy with Lebanese people, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Islamic Republic of Iran stands by people of this country to alleviate their agonies and pains.

“We sympathize with dear Lebanese citizens and stand by them in the painful tragedy of the explosion occurred at Beirut Port which killed and injured many people and caused severe damages.

“Patience in the face of this tragic incident will be a golden page of Lebanon’s honors.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 135 people and injury of more than 5,000 others.
