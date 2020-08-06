0
Thursday 6 August 2020 - 09:01

Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast

The shipment of humanitarian aid provided by Iran’s Red Crescent Society reached Beirut on Thursday morning with an Iranian flight.

The consignment of humanitarian aids includes mainly medical supplies for the treatment of the people injured in the tragic explosion.

An Iranian Red Crescent Society official said the bulk of the medical items include medicines and items for burns and fractures.

In remarks at a Wednesday session of the cabinet of ministers, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assigned the Red Crescent Society to send Lebanon humanitarian aids immediately, including the medical and health supplies.

Lebanon’s president has declared a two-week state of emergency following the massive explosion in Beirut that has killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 others.

The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage even on the outskirts of the capital.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials linked the blast to hundreds of tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.

The explosion has also destroyed Lebanon’s silos that contain the national grain reserve. Lebanon imports up to 80 percent of its food needs and is particularly reliant on imported soft wheat to make Arabic flatbread. About 85 per cent of the country's cereals were reportedly stored in the facility.
