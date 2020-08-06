0
Thursday 6 August 2020 - 09:05

Syrian Army Seize Large US, Israeli-Made Weapons in Southern Region

Syrian Army Seize Large US, Israeli-Made Weapons in Southern Region
A source told SANA that during sweeping operations of the areas liberated by the Syrian army in the southern region authorities found more than 180,000 bullets, including large amounts of 14.5, and 12.5 machinegun ammo, in addition to hundreds RPG fillings and shells.

The source added that the authorities also seized US-made shells, Israeli-made mines, heavy and medium machineguns and RPG launchers.

Last June, authorities found a large amounts of weapons, ammunition, medical equipment and medicine left behind by the terrorist groups in the southern region.











