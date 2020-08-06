0
Thursday 6 August 2020 - 09:08

US, Russia Make Progress at Arms Control Talks: Pompeo

Story Code : 878691
US, Russia Make Progress at Arms Control Talks: Pompeo
"In the last handful of months, we’ve been working diligently to get the three nations that have the largest nuclear capabilities - the United States, Russia, and China - to have a strategic dialogue about how we move forward together to decrease the risk to the world that these massive weapons are used, and we’ve made progress with the Russians. We’ve had two good gatherings; I hope we’ll have one before too long," he said.

"And we are hopeful that the Chinese will choose to participate. We think it’s in their best interest. We know it’s in the best interest of the world," Pompeo said with confidence.

"I hope they’ll participate in that. We hope the Russians will urge them to participate in that and we hope the whole world will come to understand that it’s very important that those three nuclear powers with significant resources and capabilities will all come together to create a more robust, more stable strategic situation with respect to the risks not only of the use of nuclear weapons, but on their proliferation as well," he added.

US President Donald Trump said answering a TASS question on November 4, 2019, that the United States would like to make a new arms control agreement with Russia and China, and maybe some other countries. However, Trump declined to answer a question whether Washington sought to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). On April 9, a US Department of State official said that the US Administration was considering a possibility of extending the treaty, taking into account the current threats along with Russia’s readiness to renew the treaty without preconditions.

The New START Treaty will expire at the beginning of 2021 unless Moscow and Washington agree to renew it. The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) entered into force on February 5, 2011.

The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty will remain in force for 10 years, until February 5, 2021, unless it is replaced before that date by a subsequent agreement on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms. It can also be extended for no longer than 5 years (that is, until 2026) by the parties’ mutual consent.

Moscow has repeatedly called on Washington not to delay prolongation of the treaty it describes as a golden standard in the area of disarmament.
Related Stories
US studying possible Iran sanctions waivers: Pompeo
Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington is studying issuing possible waivers for countries and businesses that want to continue buying oil from Iran beyond November ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
6 August 2020
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
6 August 2020
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
6 August 2020
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
5 August 2020
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
5 August 2020
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
5 August 2020
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
4 August 2020
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020