Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima

Islam Times - Japan is marking 75 years since the United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, with ceremonies downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, tens of thousands of people would take part in a solemn and emotional ceremony at the Peace Park in central Hiroshima to honor the victims of the world’s first ever atomic attack and call for world peace.But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city decided to hold the ceremony this year with less than one-tenth of the usual attendance.Other events, including a gathering to float lanterns along the Motoyasu River, were canceled due to a surge in coronavirus infections in parts of the country.On August 6, 1945, American B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped its atomic payload over the port city at 8:15 a.m. local time, ultimately killing 140,000 people. The bombing utterly destroyed almost everything within 10 square kilometers in the downtown area. Many died immediately while others succumbed to their injuries or radiation-related illnesses weeks, months, and years later.Three days later, a second nuclear attack on Nagasaki killed another 70,000 people.In the Thursday ceremony, participants observed a minute’s silence at 8:15 a.m., while the Peace Bell rang.Only survivors, relatives, and a handful of foreign dignitaries attended the event in the western Japanese city, with chairs spaced far apart and most attendees wearing masks.