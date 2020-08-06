0
Thursday 6 August 2020 - 12:55

Sayyed Sistani Voices Solidarity with Lebanon, Urges Believers to Dispatch Relief Aids

Story Code : 878731
Sayyed Sistani Voices Solidarity with Lebanon, Urges Believers to Dispatch Relief Aids
“The Supreme Religious Authority in Iraq’s Holy Al-Najaf voices sorrow over the explosion which left thousands dead, wounded or displaced as well as a massive destruction.”

Sayyed Sistani extended deep condolences to the Lebanese people on the disaster, asking Holy God to provide Lebanon with power, patience and solidarity to overcome the ordeal.

The massive blasts at Beirut Port killed at least 137 people, and injured more than 5,000 others, with dozens others still missing, Lebanese Health Minister said Thursday.

Tuesday’s explosions obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could rise significantly.

It is worth noting that two Iraqis were killed and 14 others were injured in Beirut explosion, according to the latest toll.
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
6 August 2020
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
6 August 2020
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
6 August 2020
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
5 August 2020
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
5 August 2020
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
5 August 2020
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
4 August 2020
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
Turkish Parliament Speaker Voices Opposition to US Anti-Iran Sanctions
4 August 2020
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
China to Retaliate If US Forces Out Chinese Journalists
4 August 2020
How IRGC
How IRGC's Buried Ballistic Missiles Tear Up Ground to Become Iran's New Surprise Weapon
4 August 2020
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
Lebanon Dismantles Israeli Spying Device
3 August 2020