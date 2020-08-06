Sayyed Sistani Voices Solidarity with Lebanon, Urges Believers to Dispatch Relief Aids

Islam Times - Top Shiite cleric in Iraq, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, called on all the believers and altruists across the world to stand in solidarity with Lebanon, during these critical conditions, and dispatch aids to mitigate the effects of the catastrophic explosion at Beirut airport.

“The Supreme Religious Authority in Iraq’s Holy Al-Najaf voices sorrow over the explosion which left thousands dead, wounded or displaced as well as a massive destruction.”Sayyed Sistani extended deep condolences to the Lebanese people on the disaster, asking Holy God to provide Lebanon with power, patience and solidarity to overcome the ordeal.The massive blasts at Beirut Port killed at least 137 people, and injured more than 5,000 others, with dozens others still missing, Lebanese Health Minister said Thursday.Tuesday’s explosions obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could rise significantly.It is worth noting that two Iraqis were killed and 14 others were injured in Beirut explosion, according to the latest toll.