Friday 7 August 2020 - 01:01

US, Zionist Entity Beneficiaries of Beirut Explosion: Abdollahian

Calling the US as the first beneficiary of Beirut incident, Amir-Abdollahian said, “The Zionist regime is the second beneficiary that abuses any damage to Lebanon, and it may be behind the scenes of this incident.”

Referring to Saudi Arabia’s position on the recent incident in Lebanon, he added, “The Saudi government’s stance on the incident has so far not been considered constructive.”

He said that the explosion in the main port of Beirut has various dimensions, adding, “We are closely following the technical views of the Lebanese authorities about the reasons of this incident.”

“Due to the spread of the fire to the food and medicine warehouses which caused problems for the Lebanese, all the Islamic and Arab countries in the region must help Lebanon by sending immediate aid,” he stressed.
