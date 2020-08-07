0
Friday 7 August 2020 - 09:17

China Says Diametrically Opposed to US Bid to Extend Arms Ban on Iran

“We don’t agree with the US in pushing for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran,” Wenbin told Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency on Thursday.

“All the provisions of Resolution 2231, including the relevant arrangements with regard to arms embargo, should be implemented in earnest,” he added.

The Chinese official was reminded of recent remarks by Mike Pompeo, in which the US secretary of state had said Washington would present a resolution on potential extension of the arms ban to the Security Council next week.

Wang was also sounded out about a threat issued by Washington that it would try and force a “snapback” of all UN sanctions against Tehran if its attempts at prolonging the arms ban failed to produce result.

The spokesperson said in response that “China firmly upholds the authority of the Security Council resolution and the efficacy of the JCPOA."

“China will continue to work with relevant parties and the international community to maintain the JCPOA and [the] Security Council resolution, uphold multilateralism and promote the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue,” he added.

The US bid at the Security Council to extend the arms embargo is a key test that some diplomats say will likely fail as it lacks the necessary support, and veto powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition.

If the United States is unsuccessful in its bid, it has threatened to trigger a return of all UN sanctions under a process known as snapback. Some diplomats have suggested Washington will likely start the snapback process, which could take up to 30 days, by the end of August.
