False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert

Islam Times - Incoming rocket sirens sounded in the Zionist entity along the Lebanese border on Friday morning in a false alarm, the occupation military said.

The alarms were heard in the Western Galilee settlements. The occupation army said the sirens, which went off shortly after 8:30 a.m., were triggered over concerns that a drone had entered the Palestinian airspace.“Regarding the reports of alarms in the Galilee region, no rockets were fired at the State of Israel. This was a mistaken suspicion of an infiltrating unmanned aerial vehicle,” Israeli media quoted occupation military as saying in a statement.Over the past two and a half weeks, the Israeli Occupation Forces have been on high alert along the Lebanese border, after an Israeli strike on Syria’s Damascus killed a Hezbollah fighter.On Thursday night, IOF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to keep the occupation forces on high alert along the country’s northern borders, “despite speculation that Hezbollah may call off, or at least postpone, its reprisals in light of the deadly explosions that rocked Beirut Port” earlier this week, Times of Israel reported.Tuesday’s massive blasts killed at least 137 people, and injured more than 5,000 others, with dozens have been still missing. The explosions, reported caused by a huge amount of explosive materials at the port, turned the houses in the Lebanese capital shattered, leaving nearly a third of a million people homeless.