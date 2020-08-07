0
Friday 7 August 2020 - 11:15

False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert

Story Code : 878878
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
The alarms were heard in the Western Galilee settlements. The occupation army said the sirens, which went off shortly after 8:30 a.m., were triggered over concerns that a drone had entered the Palestinian airspace.

“Regarding the reports of alarms in the Galilee region, no rockets were fired at the State of Israel. This was a mistaken suspicion of an infiltrating unmanned aerial vehicle,” Israeli media quoted occupation military as saying in a statement.

Over the past two and a half weeks, the Israeli Occupation Forces have been on high alert along the Lebanese border, after an Israeli strike on Syria’s Damascus killed a Hezbollah fighter.

On Thursday night, IOF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to keep the occupation forces on high alert along the country’s northern borders, “despite speculation that Hezbollah may call off, or at least postpone, its reprisals in light of the deadly explosions that rocked Beirut Port” earlier this week, Times of Israel reported.

Tuesday’s massive blasts killed at least 137 people, and injured more than 5,000 others, with dozens have been still missing. The explosions, reported caused by a huge amount of explosive materials at the port, turned the houses in the Lebanese capital shattered, leaving nearly a third of a million people homeless.
Comment


Featured Stories
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
6 August 2020
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
6 August 2020
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
6 August 2020
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
6 August 2020
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
Leader Sympathizes with Lebanese People over Beirut Explosion
5 August 2020
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
Israel Forces 2 Palestinian Families to Demolish Own Homes
5 August 2020
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
Lebanese Officials Blast Trump for Calling Beirut Blast an ‘Attack’
5 August 2020
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
Many Feared Dead, Hundreds Injured as 2 Huge Explosions Rock Beirut Port
4 August 2020
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
Saudi Arabia’s $100 million Obliges Spain’s King out of His Country
4 August 2020