Islam Times - Lebanon’s discriminatory Attorney General Judge Ghassan El-Khoury ordered on Friday the arrest of evening three senior officials at Port of Beirut, pending an investigation into the explosions that rocked the port on Tuesday, the National News Agency reported.

The arrested officials include General Director of Customs Badri Daher, former Customs Director Chafic Merhi and Director General of Beirut Port Hassan Koraytem.Lebanon has been in mourning as Beirut was ravaged by the two massive blasts which rocked its port, killing at least 150 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. Dozens have been also still missing.