Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast

"The three #USN United States Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon made a suspicious move a day before the explosion in the region. Is there a link to the explosion that occurred in #Beirut?," it wrote in a tweet.Following the explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, radar images of "unusual patrols and reconnaissance operations" of four US Navy spy planes on the Lebanon-Syria coastline were released.Some radar images of unusual patrols and reconnaissance operations of four US Navy spy planes on the Lebanon-Syria coastline were released after the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut.In this regard, some security experts said that there is possibility of US sabotage, adding that US forces may have planned a sabotage operation in recent days.Security analysts believe this is unprecedented.The importance of this point and the release of these radar images is that the American intelligence sources were aware of the existence of 50 tons of nitrate that had been stored in this port for about nine years.The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of Beirut. At least 150 people were killed and 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion.Officials said they expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors.Beirut's city governor Marwan Abboud said up to 300,000 people have lost their homes and authorities are working on providing them with food, water and shelter.The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials linked the blast to some 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years.