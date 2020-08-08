0
Saturday 8 August 2020 - 10:21

UN Expected to Reject US Push to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Story Code : 879039
UN Expected to Reject US Push to Extend Iran Arms Embargo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the United States would put forward its long-awaited resolution despite ardent opposition from Russia and China.

But UN diplomats say opposition to the resolution's current form is so widespread that Washington is unlikely even to secure the nine votes required to force Moscow and Beijing to wield their vetoes.

"The resolution takes a maximalist position on Iran," one diplomat told AFP.

Another said the draft "goes beyond the current provisions" of the ban on conventional weapons sales to Iran that ends on October 18.

The embargo is due to expire under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].
Comment


Featured Stories
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
7 August 2020
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War with US
6 August 2020
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
Iran Sends 1st Cargo of Aid to Lebanon after Beirut Blast
6 August 2020
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
UN Chief Says Risk of Nuclear Weapons Rising, Urges Action
6 August 2020
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
Japan Marks 75 Years Since US Nuclear Bombing of Hiroshima
6 August 2020