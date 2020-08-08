UN Expected to Reject US Push to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Islam Times - The UN Security Council is set next week to roundly reject a US resolution to extend an Iranian arms embargo, diplomats say, setting up a lengthy showdown with repercussions for the Iran nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the United States would put forward its long-awaited resolution despite ardent opposition from Russia and China.But UN diplomats say opposition to the resolution's current form is so widespread that Washington is unlikely even to secure the nine votes required to force Moscow and Beijing to wield their vetoes."The resolution takes a maximalist position on Iran," one diplomat told AFP.Another said the draft "goes beyond the current provisions" of the ban on conventional weapons sales to Iran that ends on October 18.The embargo is due to expire under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].