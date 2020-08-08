0
Saturday 8 August 2020 - 13:03

Hong Kong Slams US Sanctions against Chinese Officials as “Shameless, Despicable”

Story Code : 879075
"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [HKSAR] Government has today [August 8] vehemently criticized the so-called "sanctions" by the United States [US] Government against 11 officials of the Central People's Government and the HKSAR Government as shameless and despicable," the government said in a statement.

The government of Hong Kong is ready to support Beijing in case of retaliatory measures against the United States for sanctioning 11 Chinese high-placed officials.

"Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the PRC. Upholding and implementing the principle of 'One Country, Two Systems' meets the interests of Hong Kong people and represents the shared aspiration of all Chinese people," the government said in a statement ... We will fully support the Central Government to adopt counter-measures," a government spokesman said in a statement.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department said that the United States had imposed sanctions on 11 individuals in response to an alleged effort to "undermine" Hong Kong's autonomy.

The sanctions target Hong Kong Special Administrative Region [HKSAR] Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police Force [HKPF] Commissioner Chris Tang, Former HKPF Commissioner Stephen Lo, HKSAR Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu and HKSAR Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng among others. The list of sanctioned people does not include Yau.
