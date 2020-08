Islam Times - US President Donald Trump said that he will make a deal with North Korea and Iran “very quickly” if he is reelected in November.

In a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said that “if and when we win,” referring to the presidential election, he will make deals with Iran and North Korea very quickly.He went on to say that if he didn’t win the election in 2016, the US would have been at war with North Korea and it would have been a very bad war.He added the US actually has a relationship with North Korea, which is something that was never established by the previous administration.