IRGC Nabs Perpetrator of Sound Bomb in SE Iran

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps intelligence forces arrested the main perpetrator of the recent explosion of a sound bomb in Iran’s southeastern city of Zahedan that has injured four cops.

The public relations department of the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Regional Base in southeastern Iran announced on Saturday that the IRGC intelligence forces have captured the main element who had planted a sound bomb in Zahedan a few days ago.The perpetrator of the sound bomb detonation in Sadra Street of Zahedan has been arrested and efforts are underway to capture the other elements involved in the terrorist activity, it added.After planting a sound bomb in a ditch in the street in Zahedan on August 5, members of the terrorist group had called the Police to report an accident in Sadra Street. As soon as the Police forces reached the site, the terrorists detonated the explosives, injuring four cops and damaging a Police patrol car.