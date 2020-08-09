Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds

Islam Times - Several thousand demonstrators have marched in Jerusalem al-Quds, gathering outside of Israeli Prime Minister’s residence in yet another massive anti-government protest.

Authorities said some 5,000 people joined the protest, while Channel 13 reported up to 15,000 participants in the Saturday night rally taking place in Jerusalem al-Quds for the fifth consecutive week, RT reported.Brandishing placards with slogans like “Your time is up” and “Crime Minister,” protesters demanded Netanyahu resign over corruption charges and alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.The protest ended without major incidents, amid a heavy police presence deployed to prevent any unrest, as well as to ensure the demonstrators “follow the Health Ministry's instructions,” according to Sputnik.Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in several cases last November. Public anger is also being fueled by a strict coronavirus lockdown, which caused an unemployment surge in the country – while the abrupt lifting of restrictions in May led to a spike in Covid-19 cases. Many people were also left without the financial aid promised by the PM.