0
Sunday 9 August 2020 - 12:35

Esper Says US Troop Levels in Afghanistan to Go below 5,000 by End of November

Story Code : 879231
Esper Says US Troop Levels in Afghanistan to Go below 5,000 by End of November
“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper said in an interview with Fox News.

Esper said the Pentagon would still need to brief members of Congress on the plan, and would also need to insure the “United States is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan.”

In an interview with Axios last week, President Donald Trump said he would like to have “probably anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000” troops in Afghanistan by the time of the election on November 3.

CNN reported in June that the administration was finalizing plans to reduce the number of troops from the current level of 8,600 to approximately 4,500, a figure that would be the lowest number since the very earliest days of the war in Afghanistan, which began in 2001.

Esper’s confirmation of a major drawdown comes amid ongoing deadly Taliban attacks against the Afghan government, despite the insurgent group signing an agreement with the US in February.

The Pentagon also said in a report last month that the Taliban had still not broken with al Qaeda despite the Trump administration touting such a break as a major achievement of its deal with the Taliban.

Despite the lack of progress, on Thursday a Pentagon spokesman insisted while the President’s guidance was clear, any future drawdowns would be “conditions based.” 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
7 August 2020
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020