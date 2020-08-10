0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 01:01

Senior Mufti: Most Iraqi Shiites, Sunnis Ready to Fight for Expelling US

Story Code : 879303
Senior Mufti: Most Iraqi Shiites, Sunnis Ready to Fight for Expelling US
"8 out of 10 Shiites are ready for resistance and prepared for expelling the American forces, and many sides, including (prominent Shiite leader) Seyed Muqtada Sadr support our resistance," Sheikh Mahdi al-Samida'ei was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website.

He added that the Sunnis are also more prepared, compared to 2003 (when the US attacked Iraq), to fight against the US military presence, noting that they can also supply weapons from different countries now.

The Iraqi parliament has passed and approved a plan to expel foreign troops from its soil on January 6, 2019, two days after the assassination of the late Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Deputy Chairman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their companions in a US military terrorist attack near Baghdad airport.

Senior lawmakers in Iraq have reiterated time and again that withdrawal of foreign forces from the country is necessary based on the law approved by the parliament.

"The approval to expel the foreign forces has been ratified and the former government was committed to it and it has turned into an imperative law," Ahmad al-Assadi, the chairman of al-Sanad al-Watani faction in the parliament, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ahd news website as saying in June.

No talks will be held to prolong deployment of foreign forces in Iraq, he underlined.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
False Alarm in Zionist Entity as IOF Kept on High Alert
7 August 2020
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
Many Books Can Be Written on Crimes of Arrogant Armies: Ayatollah Khamenei
7 August 2020
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
Exiled Saudi Intelligence Official Accuses MBS Of Sending Assassins to Kill Him in Canada
7 August 2020
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
Brian Hook Stepping Down amid US Push to Extend Arms Ban on Iran
7 August 2020