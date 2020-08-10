0
Monday 10 August 2020 - 08:21

Iran Slams US for Refusing to Shoulder Responsibility for Japan Nuke Attacks

Story Code : 879352
Iran Slams US for Refusing to Shoulder Responsibility for Japan Nuke Attacks
‘Maybe nothing ever happens once,” Seyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Sunday night, quoting a line from American writer and poet, William Faulkner

“If an incident happens once or more (it could happen again), the US atomic bombardment was more than once; Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombardment still lingers in the minds of the Japanese and the world',” he added.

The culprit behind both cases is a government which refuses to shoulder responsibility, and instead claims to be a pioneer in countering weapons of mass destruction, Mousavi deplored.

The Iranian spokesperson posted the tweet on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of American B-29 bomber Bockscar's dropping of a 4.5-ton plutonium bomb dubbed “Fat Man” on the Japanese port city of Nagasaki, killing more than 70,000 of its residents. Many people died immediately while others succumbed to their injuries or radiation-related illnesses weeks, months, and years later.

The atomic bombing of Nagasaki took place three days after the US dropped another atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, which killed 140,000 people.

Japan on Sunday marked the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki, calling for a ban on nuclear weapons.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the mayor of Nagasaki, Tomihisa Taue, urged world leaders to ban nuclear weapons.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
Suspicious Move of US Navy Boeings Day Before Beirut Blast
8 August 2020
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
Mousavi: No Difference Between Bolton, Hook or Abrams
8 August 2020
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
IOF Shoots Down Own Drone Over Occupied Golan Heights, Suspecting It Came From Lebanon
8 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
Sayyed Nasrallah: Impartial Probe Necessary into Beirut Blast
7 August 2020