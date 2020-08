Islam Times - Winning 79.7 percent of the vote, the 65-year-old Alexander Lukashenko is to be the Belarussian President for the sixth time.

Belarus’ incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is winning Sunday’s presidential polls with 79.7% of the vote, as follows from an exit poll conducted by the CROO BKMO Youth Laboratory of Sociological Studies at the request of the Mir television channel, TASS reported.His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has won 6.8 percent of votes.