Yemen to Blame Saudi, UN If Stranded Oil Tanker Explodes

Islam Times - Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement warned that the responsibility for a possible explosion of an oil tanker stranded near the port city of Hudaydah falls on Saudi Arabian aggressors and the United Nations.

Ansarullah spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, rejected claims by Saudi Arabia and United Nations that Yemeni forces prevent UN teams from visiting the stranded oil tanker.He said Yemen has repeatedly called for the assessment of the tanker, but the demands have been rejected.Abdul-Salam’s comments came in reaction to a warning by a number of UN experts who said the ship may cause a humanitarian crisis or even a massive blast, blaming Ansarullah for its situation.Abdul-Salam stressed that the UN is in no position to talk about humanity after removing the Saudi-led coalition from its child-killer blacklist.He further slammed the United Nations for its inaction against years of Saudi bombing and blockade on Yemen.Earlier, a top Yemeni official warned that thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical compound which recently caused a massive explosion in Beirut, are being stored in the Yemeni port city of Aden by Saudi-Emirati occupation forces.The governor of Aden governorate in southern Yemen said the chemical compound has been stored in Aden for three years ago without finding any immediate solution for use or any measure to keep citizens and their belongings away from the possible danger.Abdul-Salam warned that the amount of ammonium nitrate stored in Aden is almost twice the amount that blew up the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.Relatively, Yemen’s Al Masirah TV quoted Tariq Salam as saying that the chemicals have been confiscated by the Saudi-led coalition forces and stored in the Aden port, but have been abandoned and now endanger the lives of citizens in case of explosion.The storage of such a huge ammonium nitrate cargo in Aden port is much more challenging and dangerous than Beirut, as it is being stored close to residential areas, and that Aden is currently a scene of infighting among coalition forces, he said.