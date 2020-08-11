0
Tuesday 11 August 2020 - 00:55

Saudi Aramco’s Profits Drop by over 73%

The state-owned company said in a statement on Sunday that its profits had declined by 50 per cent in the first quarter of the year, to $23.2 billion compared to $46.9 billion during the previous year, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, told reporters that profits were affected by the “current unfavorable conditions resulting from the decline in crude demand and prices.”

“The COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything the world has experienced in recent history and we are adapting to a highly complex and rapidly changing business environment,” Nasser said, noting that he was seeing a “partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies.”
