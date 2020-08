Islam Times - PM Hassan Diab visited Monday night Baabda Palace and submitted his resignation to President Michel Aoun.

President Aoun accepted PM Diab’s resignation and thanked him for his efforts, asking him to stay on in caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.PM Diab had already announced resignation after his cabinet session at the Grand Serail, saying that corruption was behind the explosion at the Beirut Port which claimed around 160 martyrs, left 20 missing, and injured more than 6000.