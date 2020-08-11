0
Tuesday 11 August 2020 - 12:45

Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine

Russia's Health Ministry Approved World's First Covid-19 Vaccine
“As far as I know, a vaccine against the coronavirus infection has been registered this morning [in Russia] for the first time in the world,” Putin told members of the government. “I thank everyone who worked on the vaccine - it’s a very important moment for the whole world.

Putin insisted that vaccination in Russia should only be carried out on a voluntary basis, with nobody forced to accept immunization. He also revealed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

"I know that it works rather effectively, forms a stable immunity, and, I repeat, it passed all the necessary inspections," he added.

With over 700,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic and over 20 million official cases internationally, the entire planet is crying out for a solution to the Covid-19 crisis, which has also devastated the global economy.

Putin asked Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to provide more detailed information about the plans for immunization. He said it is hoped the Russian vaccine will go into general circulation by January, but in the meantime medical workers and teachers will be given priority.
