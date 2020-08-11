Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs

Islam Times - A Chinese spokesperson on Monday reiterated that Beijing has no interest and has never interfered in US presidential elections, in response to a top American intelligence official's statement saying China is stepping up efforts to influence the election.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that some US individuals should stop dragging China into US internal affairs, urging them to be responsible for their credibility and the image of their country, and stop slandering China, according to Xinhua."We are committed to developing a China-US relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and firmly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao stated.