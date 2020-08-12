0
Wednesday 12 August 2020 - 06:19

U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT

Story Code : 879769
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
The presence of the chemicals was spotted and reported by an American port security expert during a safety inspection of the port, the cable said. Current and former American officials who have worked in the Mideast say the contractor would have been expected to report the finding to the U.S. Embassy or Pentagon.

The chemicals — 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate — exploded last Tuesday, shaking much of Lebanon, damaging buildings across a wide swath of central Beirut, killing more than 160 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The fact that the United States may have known about the chemicals and warned no one shocked and angered Western diplomats, who lost two colleagues in the blast and saw several others wounded.

A senior State Department official denied that American officials were aware of the contractor’s findings and said the cable cited by The Times “shows that they had not” been informed.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a cable that was not public, said the contractor “made an unofficial site visit to the port approximately four years ago, and was not at the time a U.S. government or State Department employee.” The official said the department had no record of the contractor communicating his findings until last week, after the deadly explosion.
Related Stories
Kushner advised MbS on how to weather Khashoggi murder: NYT
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser has reportedly continued to have private contacts with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) following the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
Russian Ambassador Says UK Becoming More Tied to US Policy After Leaving EU
9 August 2020
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
Intra-Afghan Talks to Commence in Qatar
9 August 2020
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu
Thousands Protest Near Netanyahu's Residence in Jerusalem Al-Quds
9 August 2020
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
US Slaps Sanctions on Hong Kong Leader over Security Law
8 August 2020