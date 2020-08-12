Iran to Sell Oil in Domestic Stock Market

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled plans for the domestic sale of crude oil in the stock market.

In remarks at an economic meeting on Tuesday, Rouhani said the supreme council of economic coordination among the heads of the three branches of power has approved a plan on the domestic sale of oil at the energy stock market.Describing the new decision as part of plans to carry out people-based economy, regulate the stock exchange market and counter the oil sanctions imposed by the enemies, Rouhani hoped that his administration would put the plan into practice immediately after final ratification.Last week, he said a new initiative is going to give fresh impetus to the country’s economy and resolve a series of problems.