0
Wednesday 12 August 2020 - 10:53

UK Plunges into Recession as GDP Shrinks by Record 20.4% in Q2

Story Code : 879839
UK Plunges into Recession as GDP Shrinks by Record 20.4% in Q2
The UK economy has suffered a record decline, losing 20.4 percent in Quarter 2, the Office for National Statistics reported. It also means that Britain is now in a recession, as it witnessed two quarters of negative growth, with a 2.2 percent drop in the first three months of the year.

"The recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to the biggest fall in quarterly GDP on record", Jonathan Athow of the ONS confirmed. "The economy began to bounce back in June... Despite this, GDP in June still remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck".

The authorities earlier issued over £12.3 billion [over $16 billion] in emergency funding to support small businesses during the pandemic, however, around £1.5 billion of it has been left unclaimed.

Earlier in May, Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that the economy won't bounce back easily, stressing the lockdown would likely result in a "severe recession the likes of which we have never seen". According to the International Monetary Fund [IMF], the country will face the worst recession since the 1929 Wall Street Crash that led to the Great Depression.

In the meantime, British politicians are torn on lockdown issues, as the government has paused the next step in easing the restrictions due to new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different areas of the country.
Related Stories
World’s Coronavirus Cases Near 12m, Death Toll at 546k
Islam Times - Coronavirus worldwide cases are reaching 12 million, with the deaths having exceeded 546,000, according to Worldometer figures.
Comment


Featured Stories
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
12 August 2020
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
12 August 2020
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
12 August 2020
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
11 August 2020
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
UK Took $1bln of Gold from Cash-Strapped Venezuela, Russian Official Says
10 August 2020
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
Taliban Pledge Afghan Peace Talks after Prisoner Release Completed
10 August 2020
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
Lukashenko Wins Belarus Presidential Election
10 August 2020
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
US Supports Unrest in Lebanon in Hope of Regime Change in Blast-Devastated Beirut
9 August 2020