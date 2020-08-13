Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply

Islam Times - Israeli occupation warplanes carried out fresh overnight strikes on the Gaza strip as it alos halted fuel supply to the besieged enclave.

The Israeli occupation has closed a goods crossing with Gaza and slashed the territory’s permitted coastal fishing zone, as well as launching air strikes on sites in the strip.The occupation military said the moves were in response to firebombs attached to bunches of balloons floating into occupied territories.“Over the last week, explosive balloons are being launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” Israeli occupation army said in a statement early Thursday.“In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets and tanks struck a number of Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip.”AFP quoted a Gaza security source as saying that Israeli warplanes had carried out several strikes on sites allegedly belonging to Hamas Resistance movement.The source added that the strikes caused severe damage to the sites and some damage to citizens’ homes, but did not report any injuries.