Thursday 13 August 2020 - 10:24

Pakistan to Adopt Iran’s Model for Muharram Ceremonies

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called for holding Muharram ceremonies based on the model proposed by Iran’s religious figures known as Marja.

He further asked the Pakistani people to follow health protocols during Muharram rituals to prevent the spread of the disease.

Imran Khan noted that Iranian religious figures have said that this year’s mourning ceremonies will not be the same as previous ones and health protocols must be observed during the rituals.

He also urged the Shiites of Pakistan to follow the same model and expressed hope that Muharram ceremonies will be held as usual after the pandemic is over.

Iranian Marjas have recently maintained that mourning ceremonies of Muharram must be held with health protocols in place and asked the organizations in charge to adopt necessary precautions in this regard.
