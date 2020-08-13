0
Thursday 13 August 2020 - 11:09

Schools to Reopen in Iran Based on Odd-Even Plan: Education Minister

Story Code : 880034
Schools to Reopen in Iran Based on Odd-Even Plan: Education Minister
All schools in Iran will reopen on September 5, Mohsen Haji Mirzaee said on Wednesday.

He added that students of both urban and rural schools with high population density will be divided into two groups in the new school year, some attending on even days and some on odd days.

The Iranian minister further said that in low risk areas with a low population of students, schools will have a normal routine, and the use of cyberspace to provide education will continue.

The number of coronavirus positive cases who have recovered from the viral disease in Iran has surpassed 290,000, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in the country at 18,988, saying the disease had taken the lives of 188 patients over the previous 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 290,244 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 20.8 million and the death toll has exceeded 747,000.
Related Stories
Israel denies South African education minister entry to Palestine
Islam Times - The South African minister of higher education said late Thursday that he had been denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
13 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
13 August 2020
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
13 August 2020
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
12 August 2020
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
12 August 2020
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
12 August 2020
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
12 August 2020
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
11 August 2020
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020