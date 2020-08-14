0
Friday 14 August 2020 - 01:07

Report Reveals US Special Ops Secretly Active in Almost Half of Africa as Military Touts Threat of China, Russia

Story Code : 880139
Report Reveals US Special Ops Secretly Active in Almost Half of Africa as Military Touts Threat of China, Russia
When four US military service members were killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, it came as a surprise to many, including even sitting members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who were not aware that US troops were in the African country in the first place.

The under-the-radar deployments of US soldiers to Africa are as prominent as ever, according to South Africa’s Mail & Guardian.

Elite special operations forces were present in 22 African nations last year, including in de facto combat missions, the newspaper reported.

Last year, some of the deadliest Pentagon combat troops were present in Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte D’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania and Tunisia. 

With boots on the ground in almost half of Africa’s 54 nation states, the continent accounts for over 14 percent of US commandos deployed overseas. This is the largest concentration of US troops in the world, with the exception of the greater Middle East, according to the report.

Some of the US missions in Africa are aimed at training local forces while others involve direct combat. Characterized as “AAA” or “advise, assist and accompany” by US AFRICOM (United States Africa Command), these deployments can be quite risky for American soldiers.

In 2017, a US Navy Seal was killed in Somalia while assisting local forces in a raid on a militant camp. The command acknowledged carrying out 70 such missions in East Africa in 2018, 46 in 2019 and seven in 2020 as of early June.

Some of the governments that the US military chose to work with may be using the training they received from the American troops to commit heinous crimes. In Burkina Faso the US is teaching security forces in counter-insurgency operations. In July, Human Rights Watch reported that there was strong evidence that government forces were involved in mass killings in the town of Djibo in the North of the country.

There is concern that Washington’s continued military assistance of authoritarian governments in Africa is perceived as legitimizing their abuses. A lack of transparency in African deployments both by the US and the host nations has contributed to this problem, the report noted.

US military officials tout the African footprint as a “light and relatively low-cost” one, to cite AFRICOM Commander Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, and point fingers at countries like China and Russia, accusing them of meddling in African affairs.

In 2019, the Pentagon maintained over two dozen bases across the continent. China has a single base in Djibouti, which it opened in 2017. Russia has no permanent military foothold in Africa, though it has been discussing a possible lease of an airfield in Northwestern Egypt.
Related Stories
Terrorists Tried to Use Chemical Weapons in Idlib against Syrian Army, Got BURNED after Substance Leaked: Russian MоD
Islam Times - Jihadist militants have attempted to carry out a chemical weapons attack in a bid to foil ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
13 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
13 August 2020
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
13 August 2020
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
12 August 2020
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
12 August 2020
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
12 August 2020
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
12 August 2020
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Stop Pumping up ME with Weapons
11 August 2020
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
Russia’s Health Ministry Approved World’s First Covid-19 Vaccine
11 August 2020
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu Blames Washington For Stalled West Bank Annexation
11 August 2020
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
Beijing Says China Has No Interest in US Internal Affairs
11 August 2020
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo
Ulyanov Rejects Pompeo's Remarks on Iran
10 August 2020