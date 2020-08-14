Iran Condemns UAE-Zionist Tie as ‘Strategic Folly’

Islam Times - Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on Friday, strongly condemning the establishment of ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli regime.

Terming the measure as an act of strategic folly, the Ministry noted that such measures will only result in boosting the Resistance Axis.The oppressed nation of Palestine and other freedom-seeking people across the world will never forgive normalization of the ties with the occupier and bloodthirsty Israeli regime, added the statement.Tehran considers UAE-Zionists’ normalization as ‘dangerous’, noted that the Ministry, warning the regime in Tel Aviv of any interference in the issue of the Persian Gulf.The UAE administration and all other governments which approve of this move should be ready to take the responsibility of all the consequences of such a measure, highlighted the statement.The history will definitely demonstrate how this strategic mistake by the Zionist regime and the dagger which stabbed both the Palestinian nation and the Muslim peoples in the back will backfire and further strengthen the Resistance Axis by enhancing unity and solidarity against the Zionist regime and reactionary governments in the region, it added.The Ministry went on to recommend those rulers who hatch plots against the Palestinians and other regional oppressed nations including Yemen to come to their senses and stop erring in distinguishing between friends and foes.The agreement, which US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker, was announced on Thursday. While US and Israeli officials termed the agreement as a great breakthrough, Palestinian factions strongly condemned the measure unanimously.The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement calling it “a reward for the Israeli occupation and crimes," and the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) denouncing it as an act of "aggression" against the Palestinian people and a "betrayal" of their cause.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recalled the Authority’s envoy from Abu Dhabi and demanded that the Arab League address the issue of the agreement in an emergency meeting.