Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the resistance in July war was able to set rules of engagement that protected Lebanon, pointing that the accomplishment of 2000 was ‘liberation’ and that of 2006 was ‘protection’, by establishing a balance of deterrence.

In his speech on the 14th anniversary of the divine victory of July 2006, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that what happened in July 2006 was a real war. “It started as a military operation, but was made into a real war by the Israelis who called it the Second Lebanon War. It was a war the Israeli enemy imposed upon Lebanon per an American decision.”“Militarily, Lebanon stood alone against this usurping entity, which is considered an invincible army, for 33 days. The resistance, its people, Lebanon remained steadfast until ‘Israel’ was forced to stop its aggression,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.Hezbollah leader pointed that the war had several results strategically, psychologically, and culturally. “The first result was foiling the American project for a new Middle East that was being led by George W. Bush. That New Middle East scheme which started with Afghanistan occupation to the Iraqi invasion was meant to continue, but was foiled in Lebanon. But of course, the American, when one of its plan fails, they go for another.”“The 2006 war revealed all of Israel’s military, civilian weakness, forcing Israel to seek external aid. The military and psychological defeat the Zionists had 14 years ago is still remaining till now. And we still have confidence, trust in God, and readiness for future victories and accomplishments,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.“The third result, is that Lebanon and Hezbollah were able to set rules of engagement that protected Lebanon,” His eminence said, adding that Lebanon is strong with its resistance equation, that’s why they want to get rid of it. “Their offer for us to abandon it is still valid till these days,” he pointed out.There is an equation of deterrence that keeps growing in Hezbollah’s favor every day, Hezbollah’s S.G. indicated, pointing that nothing else can protect Lebanon, not the Arab League, nor int’l bodies.Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said, is strong due to the Resistance, so they want it’s head. “We’ve been hearing this since 2000, that if Hezbollah would disarm, USA, EU would take us off the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, support us financially and politically, and make us their best friends.”“So, now that war has failed to defeat Hezbollah, they are resorting to every other method, and all we are witnessing now in Lebanon is a result of that. The Resistance, for Lebanon and its people, is a condition for life, it’s not a side matter, it’s existential,” His eminence pointed.Our decision to avenge the killing of Hezbollah fighter Ali Kamel Mohsen is still valid, Sayyed Nasrallah said. “They knew Hezbollah would respond, we didn’t need to say anything. Hezbollah will respond, but the response will be studied and measured, only serious, calculated action would be taken, not media stunts.”Concerning the UAE recent deal with ‘Israel’ to normalize ties, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We weren’t surprised by UAE’s decision, various forms of Israeli-UAE normalization, cooperation were already underway for a long time. “Timing also demonstrates how much Arab regimes serve America,” and [US President Donuld] Trump needs an accomplishment before the end of his term. However, His eminence said, Iran refused to kneel to his pressure when he [Trump] withdrew from Iran Deal, and added that he achieved no accomplishment with North Korea and even Palestinians rejected his Deal of Century.Hezbollah’s S.G. said also that from now until the American elections, we should expect to see many more Arab countries making peace with ‘Israel’ at the signal of Trump and Kushner.“Trump already milked Gulf States financially, religiously & morally just to serve his friend [Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, wondering “Where is the Arab consensus and Arab Peace initiative from the UAE-Israeli deal?”Turning to the tragedy of Beirut Port, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah doesn’t have any narrative on the Beirut Port explosion, “we’re not investigating, the Lebanese state is doing the job,” adding that, theoretically, there are two possibilities: even it was out of negligence or a sabotage act.Addressing accusations that Hezbollah knew about the explosion out of its vast intelligence capabilities, Sayyed Nasrallah said it’s totally unrealistic. “Hezbollah is entitled only in resistance security; we don’t want or have capability to take over domestic security. So, we’re waiting outcome of investigation.”“If investigations proved the explosion was out of negligence, then those responsible must be held accountable and punished, Sayyed Nasrallah said.“If ‘Israel’ was responsible for the explosion, then we’ll never know the truth had the FBI participated in the investigations,” he added, pointing out that if the investigation proves that ‘Israel’ was responsible, then it’s not just Hezbollah that must respond. “All of Lebanon, its institutions, its people, must respond, because this is an aggression against Lebanon.”Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah said, which cannot ignore the killing of one of its fighters, will not remain silent against ‘Israel’ if it committed this crime, and it will pay a similar price.“The most dangerous matter is that there’s a project underway to bring down the Lebanese State. The scheme’s aim was to rile up political forces’ pressure against President [Michel] Aoun to force him to resign. The second goal targeted the parliament, through resignations, not constitutionally, or legally, but practically. This also failed,” the Hezbollah leader said.“They are trying to take the country to civil war. They were trying to do that when former PM Saad Hariri was kidnapped,” he added.Regarding the formation of a new government, Sayyed Nasrallah urged the Lebanese not to give ear to those attempting to exploit the disaster to accomplish their political goals.“We call for a strong government that has political backing from parliamentary factions, so it can withstand pressure,” His eminence said, adding that he opposes a neutral government, calling it a “waste of time.”Instead, Sayyed Nasrallah called for the next PM to form a national unity government, saying “we do not believe in the existence of neutrals in Lebanon.” “If he can’t, then he should form a government with the broadest political, popular backing, and formed of politicians and technocrats.” A neutral government is a fake way to bypass the popular will, he said.Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned Monday, following the catastrophic explosion that ripped through Lebanon’s capital.Regarding protests that took place after Beirut’s explosion, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “we’ve seen all boundaries crossed. Who do these people represent? We respect those peacefully protesting not those who are backed by embassies.”Addressing Hezbollah’s popular environment, Sayyed Nasrallah urged them to remain patient. “I don’t say let go of your anger, hold on to it, because the day might come when we need it to end all attempts to drag Lebanon into civil war.Sayyed Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah was not concerned with the verdict of a U.N.-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri due on August 18. “For us it will be as if no decision was ever announced,” he said, adding that “if our brothers are unjustly sentenced, as we expect, we will maintain their innocence.”“There are those who will doubtlessly try to exploit the STL decision, so I ask Hezbollah’s supporters to be patient. Through patience, holding onto resistance and its capabilities we will overcome these difficult times.”On Covid-19 outspread in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah urged people to abide by health precautionary measures and social distancing. “I reiterate my point that from humanitarian & religious position, it is forbidden to risk oneself or others.” Regarding Hezbollah procedures for Ashoura in light of COVID-19, Sayyed Nasrallah said that he will leave that for Monday at 8:30 PM (Beirut Time).“While we are used to celebrating the divine victory of 2006 war with public celebrations, it’s not possible this year due to COVID-19,” His eminence began his speech by saying.Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the Lebanese, Arab and Muslim peoples, and all free peoples of the earth on the divine anniversary of July victory.“Thanks be to God for filling our hearts with strength and our enemies’ hearts with fear, and granting us victory. Thanks to all who had a big or small role in achieving this victory. First, the martyrs of Hezbollah, LAF, security forces, civilians, other resistance factions, specifically, Imad Mughniyeh and Mustafa Badreddine who were in the central command of directing the war.”“We must also mention here, and for the first time during an anniversary of this war, the presence of Qassem Soleimani, who contributed greatly to our war effort,” Sayyed Nasrallah indicated.“We thank our brethren in Syria who welcomed Lebanese refugees during the war. We also want to thank the politicians who directed the political dimension of the war, including President Emile Lahoud. We must also recall the role of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. We thank all the countries which stood by Lebanon, and they were few — primarily, Iran and Syria.”