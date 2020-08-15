0
Saturday 15 August 2020 - 00:20

78% of ‘Israelis’ Unsatisfied by Current Gov’t Performance - Poll

Story Code : 880330
In the opposite camp, 19 percent said they are happy by the government’s performance while three percent answered they “don’t know.”

The group most unsatisfied are Blue and White party voters, with 91 percent of them unsatisfied by the unity government.

In contrast, 58 percent of Likud voters said they are unsatisfied.

The survey posed a second question over the budget impasse between Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

Sixty percent replied that Netanyahu is trying to lead to fourth elections due to personal matters tied to his corruption trial while only 12 percent said that the disagreement between both leaders is genuine.
