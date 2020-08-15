0
Saturday 15 August 2020 - 01:20

Iran: UAE-“Israel” Deal “Dangerous & Illegitimate”, Emirates Will Be “Engulfed in Zionism Fire”

Story Code : 880332
Iran: UAE-“Israel” Deal “Dangerous & Illegitimate”, Emirates Will Be “Engulfed in Zionism Fire”
“UAE’s new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal ‘Israel’ doesn’t maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists’ crimes,” wrote Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser on international affairs and a former deputy foreign minister.

“Abu Dhabi’s behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire,” he added.

In the same notion, the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the deal as "dangerous and illegitimate".

"The shameful measure by Abu Dhabi to reach an agreement with the fake Zionist regime [‘Israel’] is a dangerous move and the UAE and other states that backed it will be responsible for its consequences", the Foreign Ministry said, according to IRNA. "This is stabbing the Palestinians in the back and will strengthen regional unity against the Zionist regime".

On Thursday, the United States, joined by the UAE and the “Israeli” entity, announced a deal between the three that envisages the normalization of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, with the entity agreeing to halt its plans to extend its sovereignty over the occupied West Bank territories.

They “agreed to the full normalization of relations between ‘Israel’ and the United Arab Emirates,” they said in a joint statement.

“Israeli” and Emirati delegations will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, their statement said.
Related Stories
Iran FM warns Israel about its ‘dangerous’ adventurism
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned the Israeli regime that its “dangerous” adventurism with its bombing campaign in Syria could result in a military ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
14 August 2020
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
14 August 2020
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
14 August 2020
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
13 August 2020
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
13 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
13 August 2020
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
13 August 2020
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
12 August 2020
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: No US Official Valuable Enough to Be Soleimani’s Direct Ransom for Revenge
12 August 2020
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
Nuclear Powers Should Once Again Declare Inadmissibility of Nuclear War: Lavrov
12 August 2020
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
U.S. Contractor Knew of Explosive Material in Beirut Since at Least 2016: NYT
12 August 2020