Iran: UAE-“Israel” Deal “Dangerous & Illegitimate”, Emirates Will Be “Engulfed in Zionism Fire”

Islam Times - A special adviser to the speaker of Iran’s parliament issued the first response from an Iranian official to the normalization deal announced between the “Israeli” entity and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

“UAE’s new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal ‘Israel’ doesn’t maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists’ crimes,” wrote Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser on international affairs and a former deputy foreign minister.“Abu Dhabi’s behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire,” he added.In the same notion, the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the deal as "dangerous and illegitimate"."The shameful measure by Abu Dhabi to reach an agreement with the fake Zionist regime [‘Israel’] is a dangerous move and the UAE and other states that backed it will be responsible for its consequences", the Foreign Ministry said, according to IRNA. "This is stabbing the Palestinians in the back and will strengthen regional unity against the Zionist regime".On Thursday, the United States, joined by the UAE and the “Israeli” entity, announced a deal between the three that envisages the normalization of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, with the entity agreeing to halt its plans to extend its sovereignty over the occupied West Bank territories.They “agreed to the full normalization of relations between ‘Israel’ and the United Arab Emirates,” they said in a joint statement.“Israeli” and Emirati delegations will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, their statement said.