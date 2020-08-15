US Concedes ‘Humiliating’ Defeat in UNSC: Rouhani

Islam Times - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the rejection of US’ anti-Iranian draft resolution in the UN Security Council as a ‘humiliating defeat’ for Washington.

Speaking at a session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday, Rouhani reacted to the recent isolation of the United States in the international arena.The reason why 11 countries abstained was that all of them deduced that preserving the JCPOA is necessary for the world and the region, Rouhani added.UN Security Council rejected the proposal to extend arms embargo against Iran with 2 votes against, 11 abstentions, and only 2 in favor. “The great victory [for Iran] was that America conceded a humiliating defeat in its plot.”Slamming the report of US’ seizure of four Iranian tankers as ‘lie’, Rouhani said that Americans told this lie to ‘cover up’ their humiliation in the UNSC.UAE has committed a ‘big mistake’Elsewhere, Rouhani referred to the UAE’s decision to normalize ties with the Israeli regime as a ‘big mistake’.He said that Emirati rulers have entered a ‘wrong path’ and “think that if they approach America or the Zionist regime, their security will increase and their economy will grow, but this is totally wrong.”The President condemned the Emirati-Israeli agreement as ‘betrayal’ to the Palestinian nation and cause.The timing of the announcement and the fact that the US announced it is because of Trump’s election campaigns, Rouhani said.“We hope that they [UAE] would rectify this mistake and note that this is a wrong path that is neither to the interest of the rulers nor their security,” Rouhani said. “We warn them of bringing Israel to the region. [If that happens] that would be another story and they will be dealt with in another way.”