0
Sunday 16 August 2020 - 00:57

5 Afghan Policemen Killed in Daykundi Province

Story Code : 880546
5 Afghan Policemen Killed in Daykundi Province
The police chief of Daykundi Province in Afghanistan announced on Saturday that the Taliban killed five local police officers in an attack on a security checkpoint on Saturday, AVA Press reported.

He went on to say that 6 officers were also injured during the attack.

The Taliban have not yet issued any statement in this regard.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are on the verge of starting inter-Afghan talks.

In 2001, US forces along with NATO waged a war in Afghanistan claiming to fight against terrorism and since then the number of military and civilian casualties in the country has steadily increased.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
14 August 2020
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
14 August 2020
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
14 August 2020
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
13 August 2020
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
US Needs Daesh, Other Terrorists in Region: Assad
13 August 2020
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
Israeli Occupation Strikes Gaza, Halts Fuel Supply
13 August 2020
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
WHO Says Dozens of Hospitals in Blast-struck Beirut ’Non-Operational’
13 August 2020
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
Three Israeli Tanks Cross Border Fence to Enter Lebanese Territory
12 August 2020