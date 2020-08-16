Israel Shuts Gaza Fishing Zone

Islam Times - Israel closed the Gaza Strip's offshore fishing zone on Sunday.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza closed until further notice in response to alleged rocket fire from the enaclve.According to AP, Hamas fired two rockets into southern Israel after Israeli airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip.Israel claimed its areial defense system intercepted the two rockets. But police said rocket fallout caused damage to a house in the town of Sderot.Dozens of Palestinians took part in protests along the perimeter fence.The Gaza health ministry said Israeli gunfire at protesters wounded two Palestinians.