0
Sunday 16 August 2020 - 10:18

Israel Shuts Gaza Fishing Zone

Story Code : 880617
Israel Shuts Gaza Fishing Zone
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the fishing zone off the coast of Gaza closed until further notice in response to alleged rocket fire from the enaclve.

According to AP, Hamas fired two rockets into southern Israel after Israeli airstrikes targeted the Gaza Strip.

Israel claimed its areial defense system intercepted the two rockets. But police said rocket fallout caused damage to a house in the town of Sderot.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in protests along the perimeter fence.

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli gunfire at protesters wounded two Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
14 August 2020
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
14 August 2020
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
14 August 2020
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
13 August 2020