0
Sunday 16 August 2020 - 11:16

China Welcomes Russian President’s Call for Iran Summit

Story Code : 880637
China Welcomes Russian President’s Call for Iran Summit
We welcome the summit and appreciate Moscow’s attempts towards de-escalating tensions around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Lijian said on Sunday during a weekly breifing.

Beijing consistently supports the nuclear agreement and is dedicated to preserving peace and stability in the Middle East, he added.

Zhao also expressed China’s willingness to keep close contacts with related parties in order to advance the political settlement of Iran nuclear issues.

Recently, Putin proposed the summit to avoid further "confrontation and escalation" at the United Nations between Washington and Tehran.

"The issue is urgent," Putin said in a statement on Friday, adding that the alternative was "only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict - such a scenario must be avoided".

Speaking to reporters on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he was not yet informed of Putin’s initiative.

Trump further said he intended to trigger the so-called snapback of the UN sanctions which had been in place against Iran prior to the nuclear deal’s inking.

“We’ll be doing a snapback,” he told reporters. “You’ll be watching it next week.”

The 15-member UN Security Council on Friday voted against a US-drafted resolution to extend an arms ban on Iran. The United States suffered an embarrassing diplomatic defeat when the UNSC rejected the bid.

The US has become increasingly isolated over Iran at the Security Council since Trump pulled it out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers in May 2018.

Washington was not expected to receive nine votes in favor, removing the need for Russia and China to wield their vetoes which they had indicated they were prepared to do.

The embargo on conventional arms is due to expire on October 18 under the terms of a resolution that blessed the Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015 and officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). 
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Leader: US Animosity with Iran Dates Back to 1953 Coup
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
Palestine’s Sheikh Raed Salah Starts Prison Term
16 August 2020
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
Russia Calls US Attempt to Extend Arms Embargo Unjustifiable
16 August 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
Erdogan Says Turkey Won’t Back Down Amid Mediterranean Standoff
16 August 2020
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
UAE-‘Israel’ Deal to Expedite Demise of Zionists: IRGC Statement
15 August 2020
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid Protests
15 August 2020
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
‘Israeli’ Military Bombs, Attacks Gaza Strip
15 August 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
Sayyed Nasrallah: Balance of Deterrence Protects Lebanon, Retaliation against ‘Israel’ Inevitable
By: Batoul Wehbe
15 August 2020
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
Kushner: Things are Happening, More Arabs to Follow UAE
14 August 2020
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
Ambassador Dismisses Claim of Seizure of Iranian Tankers as “Lie”
14 August 2020
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
Hamas, Fatah Slam UAE, Zionist Regime Agreement
14 August 2020
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
Kabul Releases 80 of Final 400 Taliban Prisoners
14 August 2020
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
US Deploys B-2 Stealth Bombers to Indian Ocean Ahead of Chinese Naval Drill Near Taiwan
13 August 2020