Envoy: International Law Base of Compensation for Downed Ukrainian Plane

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi said the compensation for Ukrainian airliner, that was shot down by mistake near Tehran in January, will be paid on international rules and regulations.

“As it was raised in recent constructive and fruitful negotiations in Kyiv, any compromise on compensation will be just based on the international regulations and commitments of conventions,” Moradi wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.He added that Iran is also a member of these conventions and can contribute to the settlement of the issue.In relevant remarks last week, Chairman of Iran Insurance Company Gholamreza Soleimani said a Ukrainian passenger plane that was downed by mistake near Tehran in early January was insured by European companies that are required to pay compensation for it."This plane was insured by Ukrainian and European insurance companies, and this issue has nothing to do with Iranian companies," Soleimani said on Monday.If any compensation is to be paid for the issue, it should be made by [those European] firms that had insured the plane, he stressed.A Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, 2020.It happened after the US terrorist attack against motorcade of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, late anti-terror Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods forces and his companions near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.Iran reciprocated the US terrorist operation by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in IraqCommander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh admitted that human error the incident.Last month, Iranian delegation dispatched to Paris for decoding Ukrainian plane black boxes confirmed the procedure of the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis (BEA) for Civil Aviation Safety.Iranian delegation in a statement announced that the technical measure with regard to decoding black boxes of the Ukrainian plane flight PS752 were finished in BEA laboratory on July 23.The decoding process was finished under the supervision of Iran and by using French equipment and experts.In addition to Iranian delegation, representatives of National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing as designer of the plane, Ukraine as user of the plane and France as the country which presented technical services attended the process.Representatives of Sweden, UK and Canada together with representatives of ICAO participated in the procedure of decoding the black boxes.The decoded data will be used for finalizing the information and presenting security advice to prevent accidents in the future.In relevant remarks earlier last month, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that an Iranian delegation would visit Kiev to discuss the issue with the Ukrainian side.As the country in which the tragic accident happened, Iran has done its best based on international and domestic regulations and also Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation to tackle the issue, he added.Baharvand pointed out that the Iranian representative in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held meetings with these companies and Iran Civil Aviation Organization was in contact with other countries through video conference but the outbreak of coronavirus caused much delay in the process.Iran invited other countries but because of the COVID-19 outbreak they declined to come so Tehran had to send the black boxes to France, the Iranian diplomat said.The French government transmitted information of black boxes to Paris and delivered them to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA), Baharvand reiterated.